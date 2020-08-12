Tour a Secret Garden in U.P.

Summer is winding down, but the U.P. Historical Society still has a few more gardens to share as part of their 2020 Virtual Garden Tour. This week, escape into the “Secret Garden” of Evonne and Sam Ryken, where a curving switchback trail transports you to a secluded getaway that explodes with color and leafy vegetation. The garden’s beds showcase blooming rhodies and lush hostas, statuesque irises and climbing vines on custom-built arbors. Whether attracting bumble bees or bunnies, plants in the garden bloom year-round, creating a serene oasis that has been likened to heaven on earth!

The Ryken’s garden is another stop on this year’s U.P. Historical Society’s Virtual Garden Tour, which is free to the public to view on UPTV thanks to financial support from Atkins Chiropractic, Columbia Bank, Gray Lumber Company, JK Tax Service, Inc., McCabe’s Automotive Specialists, Morrison House/Sotheby’s International Realty, Portland Avenue Nursery, Seattle Seahawks, Sound Community Bank, Suburban Opticians and U.P. Refuse & Recycling.

Be sure to check the next issue of Headlines for the final garden to be featured in this virtual version of a cherished U.P. tradition.