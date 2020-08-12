NWSA among top ports in 2020 Quest for Quality Awards

TACOMA – The Northwest Seaport Alliance’s commitment to best-in-class service earned its fourth consecutive Quest for Quality Awards from Logistics Management.

Winners were selected by the magazine’s readers—the buyers of logistics and freight transportation services. The magazine received more than 4,500 responses this year.

Readers evaluated North American ports using five criteria: ease of doing business, value, ocean carrier network, intermodal network, and equipment and operations. A port had to receive at least 5% of the category vote to qualify for a win.

One of only four West Coast ports and 12 overall ports to reach that threshold, the NWSA scored the highest in two of the five categories, including ease of doing business.

“The Northwest Seaport Alliance team is proud to be recognized for customer satisfaction and performance excellence. Our customers’ vote of confidence is a testament to our continued efforts to be the easiest gateway to do business with,” said NWSA CEO John Wolfe. “As we all navigate through the challenges of COVID-19 and economic uncertainty, we are committed to serving our customers and keeping cargo flowing efficiently and safely through our gateway.”

The NWSA has received the Quest for Quality honors every year since its formation in 2015.

The complete list of winners for the 37th Annual Quest for Quality Awards is featured in the magazine’s August issue.