Lakewood Water District Update from the Board of Commissioners

Lakewood Water District has been providing clean, safe, reliable drinking water to our customers since 1943. Our focus today is the same as it’s always been—providing excellent water delivery and service to you, our customers.

We want to give you another update on your drinking water. As you may know, Lakewood Water District’s drinking water is 100 percent groundwater, pumped out of wells fed by underground aquifers. Over the last several years, we have been sharing information with you—by way of our website, newsletters, and annual report—about per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) detected in the District’s groundwater supply.

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries around the world since the 1940s in food packaging, non-stick cookware, firefighting foam, and many other commercial household and workplace products. There is evidence these chemicals can lead to undesirable health effects. PFAS in our groundwater came from firefighting foam used and disposed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

We want you to know that your water continues to be absolutely safe to drink. The water delivered to your tap meets all state and federal drinking water regulations to protect your health.

We are taking proactive steps to solve the PFAS issue.

Protecting Your Health

The EPA has set health advisory levels for PFAS that offer a margin of protection for all people. We continue to routinely test our water to monitor any PFAS levels. We will continue to turn off or filter affected wells when levels approach or exceed the EPA’s lifetime health advisory levels.

Mitigating Future Costs

We are seeking every avenue of funding to help pay for water supply protections necessary for PFAS. We recently filed a lawsuit to recover our costs from the U.S. Government and the manufacturers of firefighting foam.

Ensuring a Reliable Water Future

As most of you know, we installed a Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) filtration system at our Ponders Wellsite last year to remove PFAS. A second GAC system is under design and expected to be online in early 2022. If necessary, we are ready to filter more wells, increase capacity at existing wells, and drill new wells.

Finding Long-Term Solutions

District staff is working closely with the State of Washington Department of Health on new water treatment rules and the long-term cleanup of PFAS sites.

If you have questions or concerns or just want more information, here are some things you can do:

Contact the Washington State Department of Health and the EPA; they are good information sources. You can also contact your healthcare provider. Washington State Department of Health U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Perhaps acquire a certified home water treatment unit. The State of Washington Department of Health (DOH) states on their website under “PFAS” that there are home water treatment units that reduce PFAS. NSF International developed a protocol to test and certify those units designed to reduce PFAS. This protocol verifies that a unit can reduce PFOA and PFOS to below the EPA’s health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion. You can search the NSF website at www.nsf.org for certified manufacturers, treatment unit types, and more. Filters such as PUR© or Brita© use granular activated carbon, the same type of treatment the District has installed at Ponders Wellsite.

Stay informed. We continue to update our website with the latest PFAS information: www.LakewoodWater.org

From all of us at Lakewood Water District, thank you for the opportunity to be your drinking water provider. Don’t hesitate to contact us with any questions or concerns at 253/588-4423.

Sincerely,

Your Lakewood Water District Board of Commissioners

John S. Korsmo, Jr., Commissioners and President

Gregory J. Rediske, Commissioner and Vice President

Gary J. Barton, Commissioner and Secretary