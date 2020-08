An August 3, 2020 post on the Lakewood Playhouse Facebook page (embedded below) states, “John Munn resigned as Managing Artistic Director on the 21st of July and the Board accepted his resignation, but are sufficiently concerned with recent reports that we will proceed as laid out by our policies as they pertain to harassment and discrimination linked on our website at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org/board-members.html.”

To the Seattle/Tacoma South Sound Theatre Community:We are listening and what we have heard raises concerns. We take… Posted by Lakewood Playhouse on Monday, August 3, 2020