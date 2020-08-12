44 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed August 12

On Aug. 12, we confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: A woman from South Hill in her 70s. She had no known underlying health conditions. Our totals are 5,780 cases and 129 deaths.

We have reported 1,123 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 124.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 80.2.

Today, we added a new chart that describes outbreaks by business type in Pierce County. Through Aug. 8, 63 businesses experienced outbreaks. We linked more than 200 confirmed cases to those outbreaks.

Cases have remained steady since July 30 and may be starting to decline. It’s too soon to tell if this is a true decrease in disease rates. We’re seeing some signs that face coverings are helping. Read this Your Reliable Source blog to learn more.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 35.9% in the last two weeks. The good news is the rate of infection in this age group has been decreasing in the past week.

The bad news is we see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among the 70-79 age group, which typically has much worse outcomes. The number of cases in that age group increased by about 6-10 fold since earlier in the summer. Cases are also increasing among 40-59 year olds.

We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

We didn’t update our positivity rates this week. The state is working to fix a technical problem on its end. We’ll update our data when the state fixes the problem.

We didn’t update the metrics in the Monitoring tab on our Safe Start Dashboard because we had technical problems. We hope to fix it by next week.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan tpchd.org/COVID19cases