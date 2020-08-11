Rep. Kilmer to Host Virtual U.S. Service Academy Night

Tacoma, WA – Rep. Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will hold a virtual information session for students interested in the nation’s military service academies on Wednesday, August 26.

“It’s an honor to consider students for service academy nominations,” Rep. Kilmer said. “Every year there are a lot of great applications and reading through them makes it pretty clear to me that our region’s future is in good hands. I’m excited to host this virtual opportunity and give young people in our community a chance to learn more about these fantastic institutions.”

As a member of Congress, Rep. Kilmer can nominate students to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY; the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, CO; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London, CT does not require a nomination.

Kilmer posted information about the application process for students interested in applying on his website.

Who:

Team Kilmer

Interested Students

The United States Military Academy

The United States Naval Academy

The United States Air Force Academy

The United States Merchant Marine Academy

What:

Virtual Service Academy Information Night for Interested Students

When:

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

5:00pm

Where:

Online

RSVP:

All prospective service academy students must RSVP via email in order to receive instructions to join the event online.

Background:

Most students applying to a service academy seek nomination from their Senators or Representatives. However, there are other ways to earn a nomination. For example, active duty personnel; ROTC cadets; the children of servicemembers who have received the Medal of Honor or are disabled, deceased or missing in action; and students nominated by the President and Vice President of the United States can also earn a spot at the service academies. Constituents who think they might be eligible to pursue a nomination under these categories can contact Kilmer’s office for more information.

Attendance is not mandatory in order to be considered for nomination.

Students who are unable to attend, or who have questions about the application process, should contact Rep. Kilmer’s Tacoma office by calling 253-272-3515.