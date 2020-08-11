Library Board discusses curbside service, 2021 plans, racial equity and other issues

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss the system’s new curbside service, plans to serve communities in 2021, racial and social equity, diversity and inclusion, and other issues at its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3:30 p.m., via conference call, 1-510-338-9438, access code: 623 788 004 #, attendee ID: #.

Library Curbside. For nearly a month, the Library System has been offering curbside service, initially at eight locations, now at 16 locations, and on Aug. 17 at all 18 full service libraries. At the curb, people may pick up books, movies and other items they have selected through the online catalog, a Grab Bag of mystery items selected by staff based upon the readers’ interests, Activity Packs with hands on activities for all ages, and copies of prints people send remotely to a library. Residents are responding well to this new service with nearly 7,000 appointments scheduled in the first two weeks.

2021 Planning. As the world continues with significant uncertainty with the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19), the Library System is striving to plan how to best serve communities in 2021. The Library System continues to adapt and to reimagine what and how it provides service, while keeping health and safety a top priority. As the Library plans for 2021, it continues to keep its commitment to being good stewards of taxpayers’ investment and the managing a multi-year plan to sustain funds from a restored levy approved by voters in 2018. Knowing continued flexing and responding will be a part of 2021, the Library is preparing its work plan and budget with changing course as a key component. At the meeting, the trustees will discuss how near- and long-term service priorities will change to remain to meet the needs of Pierce County’s communities in today’s world.

Racial and social equity, diversity and inclusion. As the Library System increases its commitment and efforts related to equity and antiracism, the Board of Trustees will review some of the Library’s related policies, projects, data and activities. Library leaders intend the study will help trustees gain a further understanding of the Library’s current efforts to support racial and social equity, diversity and inclusion. The Board’s discussions will help develop future strategies to support the Library’s priorities towards equitable and inclusive services and an anti-racist organization.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-packet-08122020.pdf