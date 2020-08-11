LASA and Springbrook Connections Reach Out to Households In Need

Submitted by Living Access Support Alliance (LASA).

LASA and Springbrook Connections (SC) came together to reach out to households-in-need on Saturday, August 8th, at Springbrook Park. SC distributed free window fans and produce from their Community Garden. LASA handed out bagged lunches from Subway, hand sanitizer, and a flyer with information about rental assistance which is sponsored by the City of Lakewood.

Photo of volunteer, James Penilton

Pictured is volunteer, James Penilton, handing out goodies. Residents shared their appreciation for the City of Lakewood, LASA and Springbrook Connection in providing both resources and information on rental assistance programs. THANK YOU CITY OF LAKEWOOD and Greater Tacoma Community Foundation!

If you or someone you know needs help with rental assistance and you live in the city of Lakewood, please apply by using the following link: lasa.formstack.com/forms/rental_assistance_covid19_lakewood