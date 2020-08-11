Drive-In Movies at Fort Steilacoom Park

Looking for socially distanced, Friday night fun? Experience a local drive-in move in a beautiful park setting at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Come early to enjoy the Lakewood Farmers Market which is at the same location from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For full Drive-In Movies rules click here.

Movie entrance opens at 7 p.m.

All attendees must register in advance – cost is only $10 per car! Space is limited.

No RVs, buses or limousines.

The movie will play rain or shine – no refunds will be given.

Event is subject to change based on health regulations.

Location:

Fort Steilacoom Park

8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

Get popcorn and dinner on-site at one of our many food trucks:

Burrito Boy

Dawg Eat Dogs

Gigos Jamaican Grill

Munch Munch Waffles

Stacks Burgers

Troop 436 Snow cones

Bliss Small Batch Creamery Ice Cream

Old Red Barn Popping Co.