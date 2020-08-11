Drive-In Movies at Fort Steilacoom Park

Looking for socially distanced, Friday night fun? Experience a local drive-in move in a beautiful park setting at Fort Steilacoom Park.
Come early to enjoy the Lakewood Farmers Market which is at the same location from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- For full Drive-In Movies rules click here.
- Movie entrance opens at 7 p.m.
- All attendees must register in advance – cost is only $10 per car! Space is limited.
- No RVs, buses or limousines.
- The movie will play rain or shine – no refunds will be given.
- Event is subject to change based on health regulations.
Location:
Fort Steilacoom Park
8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498
Get popcorn and dinner on-site at one of our many food trucks:
Burrito Boy
Dawg Eat Dogs
Gigos Jamaican Grill
Munch Munch Waffles
Stacks Burgers
Troop 436 Snow cones
Bliss Small Batch Creamery Ice Cream
Old Red Barn Popping Co.
