72 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed August 11

On Aug. 11, we confirmed 72 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths: Two women from Tacoma in their 80s with underlying health conditions. Our totals are 5,737 cases and 128 deaths.

We have reported 1,170 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 129.7. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 83.6.

In July, Pierce County experienced one of the highest increases in COVID-19 cases compared to other counties.

Cases have remained steady since July 30 and may be starting to decline. It’s too soon to tell if this is a true decrease in disease rates. We’re seeing some signs that face coverings are helping. Read this Your Reliable Source blog to learn more.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 36.1% in the last two weeks. The good news is the rate of infection in this age group has been decreasing in the past week.

The bad news is we see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among the 70-79 age group, which typically has much worse outcomes. The number of cases in that age group increased by about 6-10 fold since earlier in the summer. Cases are also increasing among 40-59 year olds.

In July Pierce County hospitals reported a higher percent of beds used for COVID-19 patients compared to other counties. This could be because of a variety of reasons previously reported.

We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests continues to rise. In the middle of May, our positivity rate was a little over 2%. That means 2 out of every 100 people who got tested were positive. As of July 25, we are at 7%; 7 out of every 100 people tested are positive.

What can you do to stop COVID-19 from spreading? Read this Reliable Source blog tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan tpchd.org/COVID19cases