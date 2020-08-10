Traveling Couple Stranded in Tacoma By Vehicle Theft

Submitted by Ching Fu.

The last thing we expected when we came to this area to visit friends and family was to have our vehicle stolen. But sadly, that’s exactly what’s happened. My partner and I have been living full-time on the road in our 100% solar powered fifth-wheel, which we rebuilt ourselves, for the past five years. We’ve traveled across the country and into Canada exploring our public lands and local towns.

Our stolen tow vehicle, a Ford 1999 F-250 Superduty.

But on Saturday, August 8 at 3:05 PM, the unbelievable happened. Our truck (also the vehicle that tows our home) was stolen from REI’s parking lot at 3825 S Steele St in Tacoma. We’re now desperate since it’s a crucial part of our home! We’re imploring you, the local community members, to please keep an eye out for our truck:

This truck tows our home as we travel across the country.

1999 Ford F-250 Superduty

Supercab with a long bed

Maroon color

Diesel

4WD

License plate: Nevada 920-F83

The truck has four bike racks on top of the cab

There is a white fuel transfer tank in the truck bed

There is a black plastic hood deflector

Driver and passenger windows have black plastic rain guards (passenger side is cracked & glued back together)

We’re Ching, Jerud, and Tyki, and this is our home.

Luckily our RV was not hitched to the truck when it was stolen, neither were our bikes. But without the truck back we’re stranded. Please contact the police if you see a vehicle that looks like the one in the photos or have any information. You’re also welcome to contact me at 352-283-1991.