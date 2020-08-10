Now accepting application for Lakewood Child Care Providers Grant

The city understands that child care is a critical resource for parents to return to work. Many parents are understandably wary of accessing child care as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

The city is using some of its CARES Act Relief funds it received from the state of Washington to provide grants to licensed child care providers in Lakewood. These funds are available for providers to increase safety measures to help maintain healthy environments.

Examples of allowable uses include:

Personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves, or cleaning supplies;

Signage and markers to help maintain social distancing for pick-ups, drop-offs, and in their facilities; and

For purchasing tables, chairs, or other furniture that is easy to clean.

To be eligible for these grants, a provider ?must be located in Lakewood. Licensed family-home providers may apply for up to $1,000 and licensed child care centers may apply for up to $2,000. Funds are limited, so applications will be received until all the funds have been dispersed.

Just over $18,000 is available for these mini grants, so there will be a lottery of eligible applications to determine recipients.

Applications can be found here.

Applications are due by 5:00pm on Friday August, 14th. All applicants will be notified on Monday August 17th. Additional paperwork will be required for applications that are funded.



If you have any questions please contact the Human Services Coordinator, Brian Humphreys at bhumphreys@cityoflakewood.us.