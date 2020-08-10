Making A Difference Foundation 2020 Scholarship Winners

TACOMA – The 2020 Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) scholarship awardees are:

Alexander Collins from Long Beach, CA – attending Grand Canyon University

Azon DiQuan-McRae from Kent, WA – attending Seattle University

Davyn Patu from Renton, WA – attending Lewis & Clark University

Kyla Marks from Federal Way, WA – attending Washington State University (WSU)

Quoc Ly from Seattle, WA – attending Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland, WA

Ronald Davis from Tacoma, WA – attending Westcliff University in Irvine, CA

Sheyenne Martin from Lakewood, WA – attending Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, WA

Supreet Ghumman from Kent, WA – attending Pacific University of Health Sciences

Tiera Ross from Los Angeles, CA – attending Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, AL.

Toan Huynh from White Center, WA – attending University of Southern California

The Making A Difference Foundation and its President and Founder, Ahndrea Blue, believes that education is the greatest equalizer and force for change. “Since the start of MADF back in 2003, we have been committed to assisting people within our community gain the resources they need to make positive changes in their lives. Through this scholarship program, we continue to help dedicated college students not only achieve their dreams but to also making a difference, so they can change the world for the better,” Ms. Blue said.

The MADF makes a difference in education by providing scholarships annually to individuals who are furthering their education. They also partner with schools, non-profits, churches, and other programs by making financial contributions to their educational programs. Scholarships are selected by the MADF Scholarship Selection Committee and awards are made in the amount of $1,500 to individual students to apply toward college education expenses including cost of tuition, books, supplies, room and/or board.

For more information, short biographies of each individual scholarship awardee can be found on Making A Difference Foundation’s website at www.themadf.org. Interested applicants can also find out more information about the scholarship program, including application requirements and deadlines, on the foundation’s website. Eligibility requirements include being a U.S. citizen, demonstrate a financial need, and be enrolled in an accredited college, school, or university. Past scholarship awardees can apply annually up to a maximum of 4 years. Photos of scholarship winners are available upon request.