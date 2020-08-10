CARES Act funds will help technical college students afford school

Pierce County has allocated a portion of CARES Act funding to provide financial aid for students attending Clover Park Technical College and Bates Technical College.

“Supporting Pierce County college students as they face the challenges imposed by COVID-19 is critically important as we look to recover from the pandemic and move forward,” said Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “Our technical colleges provide vital education, training and experience that lead to career-wage jobs.”

A total of $1.5 million will be provided to the two colleges so that technical college students and displaced workers have a bridge to closing the gap in financial aid due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Clover Park Technical College has received $750,000 in financial support for students.

“The impact of Pierce County’s CARES Act funding on our students will be profound,” said Dr. Joyce Loveday, president of Clover Park Technical College. “This influx of much-needed support ensures continuity of support for students to reach their education goals, retrain for a new job, and get that postsecondary credential that is the key to benefitting from a post-recession recovery.”

Bates Technical College was awarded $500,000 for student aid.

“We are thankful for the CARES Act funds from Pierce County,” said President Lin Zhou. “Like so many across the nation, the pandemic has greatly impacted the students at Bates Technical College. In addition to quickly adjusting to a remote learning model, many have had to tackle specific barriers accessing appropriate technology and other resources. Many are raising families, serving as the primary caregiver or working on the front line as essential workers, all on top of managing their studies. These funds from Pierce County will allow us to support our students when they need it most.”

CARES Act funds are federal funds focused on lessening the health, economic and community impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, Pierce County has allocated

A complete listing of CARES Act funds allocations by category may be viewed here.