Bridge pier construction brings overnight closures to SR 167 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Travelers who use State Route 167/Bay Street to northbound or southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma will encounter detours and minor delays at night starting Wednesday, Aug. 12 into early September.

Wednesday, Aug. 12 to Friday, Sept. 4

Each weeknight, Monday through Friday from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day, all lanes of southbound SR 167 will close from East Grandview Avenue to East 27th Street.

During the overnight closures, drivers will detour using East Grandview Avenue to East 32nd Street to Portland Avenue to I-5. Travelers using southbound SR 167 to northbound or southbound I-5 will need to follow the detour route.

Design-build contractor, Atkinson Construction, is building bridge piers that are part of the new southbound I- 5 Puyallup River Bridge. The overnight closures create a work zone so large pieces of equipment can be positioned near SR 167 for this work.

This work is occurring when traffic volumes are at their lowest. For safety reasons, this work cannot take place over live traffic. No overnight closures will take place Friday, Aug. 28.

Additional overnight ramp closures for this project are listed at TacomaTraffic.com.

