58 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed August 10

On Aug. 10, we confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. Our totals are 5,668 cases and 126 deaths.
We have reported 1,176 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 130.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 84.
- In July, Pierce County experienced one of the highest increases in COVID-19 cases compared to other counties.
- Cases have remained steady since July 30 and may be starting to decline. It’s too soon to tell if this is a true decrease in disease rates. We’re seeing some signs that face coverings are helping. Look for a blog later today with more information.
- The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 36.1% in the last two weeks. The good news is the rate of infection in this age group has been decreasing in the past week.
- The bad news is we see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among the 70-79 age group, which typically has much worse outcomes. The number of cases in that age group increased by about 6-10 fold since earlier in the summer. Cases are also increasing among 40-59 year olds.
- In July Pierce County hospitals reported a higher percent of beds used for COVID-19 patients compared to other counties. This could be because of a variety of reasons previously reported.
- We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.
- More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.
- The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests continues to rise. In the middle of May, our positivity rate was a little over 2%. That means 2 out of every 100 people who got tested were positive. As of July 25, we are at 7%, which means 7 out of every 100 people tested are positive.
