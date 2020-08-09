The Suburban Times

LASA to start accepting applications for Lakewood COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program

Submitted by Living Access Support Alliance (LASA).

Living Access Support Alliance (LASA) is now accepting applications for the Lakewood COVID-19 Rent Assistance program. Applicants must meet the minimum requirements for a one-time rent assistance for up to $1,500 paid directly to the landlord.

Requirements include:

  • You must live in the city of Lakewood as a renter, with your name on the lease or rental agreement;
  • Your household’s income has been impacted by COVID-19 on March 12th or later;
  • Your household’s total combined income is currently $60,000/year ($1,200/week or $5,000/month) or less.

To Apply, visit: lasa.formstack.com/forms/rental_assistance_covid19_lakewood
Or use the QR code:

If you need technical assistance, translation assistance, or special accommodations, please call LASA’s Homeless Prevention Line at (253) 582-5320 Monday through Friday, 9 AM – 3 PM.

