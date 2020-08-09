Give them a standing ovation!

By Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive.

Let’s face it. It’s been a rough few months. It’s been difficult to get and keep our bearings during the pandemic.

But there are a few people and groups that not only held their own but found opportunity and creativity in this unprecedented time. They not only rose to the challenge but found new and creative ways to excel in their work to serve our colleagues and residents. That’s why they are being recognized with a Standing Ovation Award!

Of course, not all of the work of our award winners is COVID-related but finding solutions to challenging circumstances was a trait common to all of the teams and individuals receiving this year’s awards.

So many of you went above and beyond that I’m certain that the selection committee had a very difficult time selecting the winners of this year’s awards. But, while many were nominated, only a few can win. And, it’s my pleasure to announce this year’s recipients!

Effective Government

Kyle Schmidtke (Individual Award) – Office of Communications

Superior Court Management Team (Team Award) – Superior Court

Communicating During COVID (Team Award) – Office of Communications

PC Finance and IT Department (Team Award) – Finance Department

Entrepreneurial Climate

Human Services ADR Training Committee (Team Award) – Human Services Department

Pierce County CARES (Team Award) – Economic Development Department

Front Loaded Single-Family Building Permits (Team Award) – Planning and Public Works

PC Drone Program (Team Award) – Finance Department

Vibrant Communities

Felony Drug Court (Team Award) – Superior Court

Specialized Recreation Facebook Group (Team Award) – Parks

Cross Park: The Team Building the Dream (Team Award) – Parks

Pierce County Law Library Staff (Team Award) – Law Library

You will learn more about the noteworthy work performed by these teams and individuals in the weeks ahead. For now, I hope you will join me in congratulating our outstanding team members. I’m proud of their accomplishments and inspired by their dedication to serving our residents.

Stay tuned for the details of this year’s unique celebration. Despite the limitations of our ability to gather, I hope you will join me and Chair Richardson as we recognize this year’s Standing Ovation Award recipients!

First published on the Pierce County website.