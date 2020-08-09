2020 Lakewood Police Department Citizens Academy

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) Citizens Academy is an interactive training taught by Lakewood Police Officers that offers the community a better understanding of police work in Lakewood. This class allows individuals to go through some of the same training that LPD Officers do. During the classes participants will have direct access to Officers, Detectives and Command Staff to answer questions.

The program is on every Thursday from September 3, 2020 through October 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Lakewood Police Station.

The program is open to anyone over 18 years of age and is free of charge. Limited slots are available.

Applications for the program can be found here.

Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

*Program format is subject to change/postponement/cancellation based on health and safety regulations.