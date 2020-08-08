Kilmer to Host Virtual Student Town Hall with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Astronaut Michael Barratt

Tacoma, WA – On Tuesday, August 11 at 1:00pm PST, Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will host a virtual student Town Hall and Q&A session with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Astronaut Dr. Michael Barratt and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine to discuss NASA’s Artemis program which aims to land the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024 – and answer questions about how an education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) can help ensure today’s students can be successful and innovative in the workforce.

“Throughout its history, NASA has made numerous critical and exciting discoveries, and has improved our access to space. Their missions inspire our youngest generation to pursue education in the crucial fields of science and technology,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I’m thrilled to be able to provide an opportunity for students across our region to hear firsthand from a NASA astronaut, and hopefully to inspire more kids to pursue STEM education. That can help lead to more job opportunities for them in the future, more qualified employees for local employers, and more economic resiliency for our communities.”

Rep. Kilmer is a co-chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Planetary Science Caucus in Congress, which aims raise awareness of the benefits of federal investment in space science, technology, exploration, and STEM education, to grow jobs and boost the nation’s economy.

When:

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

1:00pm PST

Who:

Students in Washington’s sixth congressional district

Representative Derek Kilmer

NASA Astronaut Dr. Michael Barratt

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

Where:

STUDENTS can join the conversation by clicking here.

Event number: 199 936 6151

Event password: XTpHTvs*377

About NASA Astronaut Dr. Michael Barratt:

Dr. Michael R. Barratt was selected by NASA in 2000. Board certified in Internal and Aerospace Medicine, he has participated in two spaceflights. In 2009, Dr. Barratt served as Flight Engineer for Expedition 19/20. This marked the transition from three to six permanent International Space Station crew members. During this time, he performed two spacewalks. He also flew on STS-133, which delivered the Permanent Multipurpose Module and fourth Express Logistics Carrier. Currently, Dr. Barratt serves in the International Space Station Operations and Integration branches to handle medical issues and on orbit support.

He considers Camas, Washington to be his hometown, and earned his Bachelor of Science at the University of Washington.

To learn more about NASA STEM Engagement:

www.nasa.gov/stem

To learn more about NASA’s Artemis Program visit:

www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis/