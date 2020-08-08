Grocery Outlet Raises Over $11 Million to Support over 400 Local Food Agencies Since 2011

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, extreme-value grocery retailer, today announced its tenth annual Independence from Hunger® Food Drive campaign raised over $3 million, and made an additional $1 million contribution to match the efforts of its participating store locations to support families in need – bringing the total donation for 2020 to $4 million.

From June 24 through July 31, over 350 Grocery Outlet stores nationwide raised funds and collected monetary donations from customers, employees and Independent Operators to donate back to local food agencies. In the current state of school closures, children and their families in vulnerable and disadvantaged communities throughout the US are at risk of experiencing food insecurity.

According to the USDA’s latest analysis of Food Insecurity in America, over 11 million households undergo limited access to food sources and suffer from food insecurity. In the COVID-19 era, Brookings estimates households with insufficient food supply was estimated between 22-38 percent. This year, food agencies have experienced a staggering demand and growing need to provide food for children who have been prematurely released from annual school schedules and unable to attend summer school – resulting in record lows for food bank inventories across the country. Now more than ever, Grocery Outlet has strengthened its commitment that was born a decade ago with its Independence from Hunger campaign to find solutions that ensure all families have access to high-quality meals.

“We are extremely proud to support food agencies in our back yards across the nation, raising over $11 million since the campaign began is a big milestone we’ve reached,” said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet Inc. “To celebrate Independence from Hunger’s 10th year anniversary, it was important to augment the great work our Independent Operators do with local partners, as a company we’re excited to contribute $1M to match their efforts.”

Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger campaign efforts have collected over $11 million in total donations nationwide. Throughout the campaign, Grocery Outlet customers and employees were encouraged to contribute to the campaign through:

Purchase of a pre-made food bags filled with an assortment of nonperishable items

Give $5, Get $5 at the register. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction and receive a $5 coupon

Contribution of a monetary donation through in-store and online platforms

Each of Grocery Outlet’s 350-plus stores identified local food agencies in their respective locations to partner with throughout the campaign. Grocery Outlet’s San Francisco Bay Area partner, Alameda County Community Food Bank, will receive all donations completed online at GroceryOutlet.com/Donate. In addition, Grocery Outlet has partnered with regional area partners such as, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Oregon Food Bank, who will also receive generous donations from long-time supplier partners Campbell’s, ConAgra, Frito-Lay, Gamesa-Quaker, Harris Ranch, Kellogg’s, MW Polar Foods, PepsiCo, Tyson Foods, Sanderson Farms, Thomas Foods and United Salad (Del Monte).

No administration or collateral fees are deducted from the funds collected by Grocery Outlet.

For more information on the Independence from Hunger campaign and Grocery Outlet, visit GroceryOutlet.com.