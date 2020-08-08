84 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed August 8

On Aug. 8, we confirmed 84 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths. Our totals are 5,534 cases and 126 deaths.

Of the 3 deaths now confirmed with COVID-19 as the cause:

A male in his teens from South Hill, with no known underlying health conditions.

A male in his 40s from University Place, with underlying health conditions.

A male in his 70s from Frederickson, with underlying health conditions.

The South Hill resident is the first reported death from COVID-19 in Pierce County and the state of a person under 20 years old. The disease can affect anyone. Read more in this news release.

We have reported 1,250 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 138.6. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 89.3.

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

We may be seeing an increase in cases due to a delay in processing COVID-19 tests or backlogs from Washington Disease Reporting System (WDRS). We will continue to look into this.

We continue to see cases from long-term care facilities and among families throughout all geographic areas of Pierce County.

Our case average continues to be consistent the past few weeks.

36.1% of cases in the last two weeks are among 20-39 year olds who make up 27% of our population.

Of these, 18.4% of cases in the last two weeks are among 20-29 year olds who make up 13.6% of our population.

We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

Our rising number of positive COVID-19 cases is not only because more testing is happening. The percentage of tests with positive results also continues to rise. In the middle of May, our positivity rate was a little over 2%. That means 2 out of every 100 people who got tested were positive. As of July 25, we are at 7%, which means 7 out of every 100 people tested are positive.

