DuPont COVID-19 Small Business Grant Application Now Online

The DuPont COVID-19 Small Business Grant Application is online now. Applications will only be accepted from August 10th – 21st. This is a one-time grant with $7,000 being the maximum amount awarded.

This grant is available to businesses that meet the following requirements:

20 employees or less, including the owner

Physical address located in DuPont city limits

Active and licensed in the City of DuPont and Washington State

Business must be currently permitted/licensed, in good standing, by both the City and the State.

Must have experienced a loss of income directly related to the effects of COVID-19.

Must have been operating for at least one year.

Cannot be owned, partially owned, controlled or involve any type of financial or pecuniary interest or control by a City employee or public official or family member(s) of the same.

Applications will be reviewed and determined by the postmarked date and/or email date.

For questions, contact Finance Director Carma Oaksmith at coaksmith@dupontwa.gov.

For full details and the application, visit the Small Business Grants page: www.dupontwa.gov/544/Small-Business-Grants