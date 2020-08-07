DuPont COVID-19 Small Business Grant Application Now Online

The DuPont COVID-19 Small Business Grant Application is online now. Applications will only be accepted from August 10th – 21st. This is a one-time grant with $7,000 being the maximum amount awarded.
This grant is available to businesses that meet the following requirements:
- 20 employees or less, including the owner
- Physical address located in DuPont city limits
- Active and licensed in the City of DuPont and Washington State
- Business must be currently permitted/licensed, in good standing, by both the City and the State.
- Must have experienced a loss of income directly related to the effects of COVID-19.
- Must have been operating for at least one year.
- Cannot be owned, partially owned, controlled or involve any type of financial or pecuniary interest or control by a City employee or public official or family member(s) of the same.
Applications will be reviewed and determined by the postmarked date and/or email date.
For questions, contact Finance Director Carma Oaksmith at coaksmith@dupontwa.gov.
For full details and the application, visit the Small Business Grants page: www.dupontwa.gov/544/Small-Business-GrantsPrint This Post
Leave a Reply