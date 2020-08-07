All unemployment claims decreased from the previous week

During the week of July 26 through August 1, there were 24,985 initial regular unemployment claims (down 13.4% from the prior week) and 656,556 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 3.1% from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 346 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Regular Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims as well as continuing claims all decreased over the previous week.

ESD paid out over $575.5 million for 444,580 individual claims – an increase of $2.2 million and 2,394 more individuals compared to the prior week.

Unemployment claim type Week ofJuly 26-August 1 Week ofJuly 19-July 25 Week ofJuly 12-July 18 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 24,985 28,840 29,348 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 4,613 6,133 6,827 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 6,695 7,031 7,177 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 620,263 635,351 630,092 Total claims 656,556 677,355 673,444

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 2,333,456 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,473,262 regular unemployment insurance, 460,478 PUA and 399,716 PEUC)

A total of 1,287,949 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out over $9.2 billion in benefits

985,689 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

“Getting benefits to all eligible Washingtonians has been, and continues to be, our agency’s top priority,” said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine. “As we turn the page on Operation 100%, more than 81,500 individuals who had applied by mid-June and not received payment now have resolution on their claims. You can see this reflected in this week’s data, as claims went down but dollars out went up. While clearing this initial backlog represents significant progress, and more than 980,000 individuals have received benefits since the crisis began, we know we still have a lot more work to do and a lot of trust to be regained as we move into the next phase of our response. There are still those who have applied since mid-June or had issues set on their weekly claims and need resolution. We will leverage the progress made and lessons learned in Operation 100% to help those individuals and resolve claims faster moving forward. In a continued commitment to transparency, we have launched a new benefits data dashboard that we will update each week. This will help our customers and the public stay up to speed on our status, progress and performance of claims processing as the pandemic continues.”