Today was a triumphant day for restaurant owner Tim Bartz. More than two years after a fire took out his popular downtown eatery Happy Teriyaki #4, he reopened the doors (August 3, 2020). “As of now we won’t have sushi, but everything else will be the same. We’re very excited to offer another dining option […]

The post Two years after a fire, downtown Tacoma restaurant finally opens appeared first on Dine Pierce County.