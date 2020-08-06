Professor Latoya Reid, TCC Board Recognized with Pacific Regional Equity Award

The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) has recognized Tacoma Community College (TCC) English Professor Latoya Reid with the Pacific Regional Faculty Member Award and the TCC Board of Trustees with the Pacific Regional Equity Award.

The Pacific Regional Award builds on local recognition the ACCT awarded earlier this year and automatically advances awardees to consideration for the national award.

Reid was nominated for her demonstrated instructional excellence and commitment to equity.

“Professor Reid’s commitment to excellence and equity benefits her students every day,” TCC President Ivan L. Harrell II, PhD said. “We are delighted to see this well-deserved recognition for an outstanding instructor.”

The TCC trustees were nominated for their commitment to equity and its importance in increasing access to underrepresented and underserved populations at TCC.“Equity is at the heart of TCC’s mission,” Board of Trustees Chair Lois Bernstein said. “It is crucial to commit to this important work so that every TCC student can have the opportunity to achieve their goals and positively impact their lives, families, and communities.”