Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees welcomes local leader

The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees is happy to welcome Brian Thomason as a new trustee. Thomason, a Gig Harbor resident, has extensive banking and strategic leadership experience. Currently he is an executive director with JPMorgan Chase & Company in Tacoma.

“It is a genuine honor to join the Board of Trustees. Contributing to the Pierce County Library’s communities, organization, staff and Board of Trustees is a perfect combination of my personal and professional interests,” said Thomason. “I’m a strong believer and advocator for community connections and fiscal responsibility for public organizations. As a trustee, I hope to help guide and support libraries, which are at the very heart of our communities.”

Thomason was the associate vice president and university controller at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California for more than a decade. Previously Thomason held other financial management positions at Pepperdine University and Abilene Christian University.

The new trustee has served communities in numerous volunteer appointments, including on the board of directors for Global Samaritan Resources in Abilene, Texas and University Credit Union in Los Angeles, California.

“Brian’s experience in fiscal management and leadership as well as his volunteer service to communities will blend well with and complement the Library’s current Board of Trustees,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Brian’s passion for inclusive and diverse services will help further our commitment to spark success for Pierce County residents.”

The Library System is not a part of Pierce County government. By state law, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier appointed Thomason, and the Pierce County Council ratified the appointment.

Other Library Board of Trustees include Daren Jones, chair; Pat Jenkins, vice chair; and Trustees Rob Allen and Jamilyn Penn. Trustees are non-paid positions.

The five-member board governs the Library’s policy and fiscal direction. Trustees’ responsibilities include:

Advocating for library services.

Setting goals and directions.

Approving budgets.

Adopting policies.

Planning for the future.