Obituary Notices – August 6, 2020

Mountain View Funeral Home:  Kristopher Gutierrez; Herman Wilbur Huckstadt; Kristi Newberry; Richard G. Nixon Jr.; Myra Jo Retzlof; Carlos Segivia.

Fir Lane Memorial Park:  LaRea Merriman.

Powers Funeral Home:  Robert Robinson.

