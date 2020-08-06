Obituary Notices – August 6, 2020

Mountain View Funeral Home: Kristopher Gutierrez; Herman Wilbur Huckstadt; Kristi Newberry; Richard G. Nixon Jr.; Myra Jo Retzlof; Carlos Segivia.
Fir Lane Memorial Park: LaRea Merriman.
Powers Funeral Home: Robert Robinson.
