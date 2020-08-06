Lakewood First Lions Joins Rotary for Community Project

Lakewood First Lions has partnered with Clover Park Rotary to help clean up and improve our very own South Sound Wildlife area.

Located in the heart of Lakewood just off Phillips Road, this historic 100 acre wildlife area is open to the public during the daylight hours for recreation. Activities such as Hiking, jogging, biking, bird watching, picnicking and Dog Walking are some of the things suitable for the area. This multi year project has included cleaning up the ADA access trail and adding new benches strategically placed to enjoy the spectacular view of the prairie area and Mt Rainier.

Lakewood First Lions club has generously donated and helped install the second of several new benches on the trail system. Assisted that day by members of Lakewood and Clover Park Rotary clubs, the project continues to make our community a better place to live.

Get out of the house for a walk and feel the serenity of our very own Wildlife area right here in our own back yard.

To get involved in the project, contact Alan Billingsley Clover Park Rotary project leader alanb@toolpak.com