Lakewood City Council Public Hearing regarding fireworks set for Sept. 8

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony and receive additional information regarding proposed code amendments related to fireworks.

Fireworks have been under consideration by the City Council since early 2020. The City Council remains interested in all public input on this issue. Due to COVID-19, the public hearing originally scheduled for June 1, 2020 then rescheduled for July 20, 2020 were not held. All comments received to date have been included as part of the public record. Rather than continue rescheduling the public hearing with the hope of being able to hold it live, the public hearing will be held on September 8, 2020 in whatever format is legally permissible on that date.

State law requires a year delay before any adopted ban can take effect; assuming a ban is adopted, it will not take effect until after September, 2021.

For further information about the proposed amendments please contact Heidi Wachter, City Attorney, at 253-983-7704 or hwachter@cityoflakewood.us.

COVID-19 Meeting Notice :

The Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) waiver by the state legislative leadership was extended through September 1 for jurisdictions not in Phase 3 of the Safe Start Phased Reopening County-by-County Plan. Pierce County is currently in Phase 2. If the OPMA waiver is extended beyond September 8, 2020, City Hall Council Chambers will not be open for City Council meetings. For more information on the waiver extension see here.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can participate via Zoom by calling by telephone: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373.

To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Testimony:

Public Testimony on this Public Hearing will be accepted by mail, email or by live or virtual comment.

Comments by mail or email: Send comments to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically.

Virtual Comments: If you would like to provide live Public Testimony during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting as an attendee by calling by telephone Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373 or visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373), the Mayor will call on you during the Public Hearing portions of the agenda. When you are unmuted please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Hearing.

By ZOOM: For those using the ZOOM link (us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373), upon entering the meeting, please enter your name or other chosen identifier. Use the “Raise Hand” feature to be called upon by the Mayor during the Public Hearings portions of the agenda. When you are unmuted please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Hearing.

Outside of the Public Hearing, all attendees on ZOOM will continue to have the ability to virtually raise your hand for the duration of the meeting. You will not be acknowledged and your microphone will remain muted except for when you are called upon.

City Council meeting agenda and materials can be found here.