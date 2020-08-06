123 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed August 6

On Aug. 6, we confirmed 123 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths from this week where COVID-19 is now confirmed as the cause and is listed on the death certificate. One of the deaths we previously reported was reassigned to a different county. Our totals are 5,397 cases and 123 deaths.
Of the 5 deaths now confirmed with COVID-19 as the cause, all had underlying health conditions:
- A man in his 70s from University Place.
- A woman in her 50s from University Place.
- A man in his 90s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 90s from Parkland.
- A man in his 70s from Tacoma.
We have reported 1,303 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 144.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 93.1.
We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:
- We may be seeing an increase in cases due to a delay in processing COVID-19 tests or backlogs from Washington Disease Reporting System (WDRS). We will continue to look into this.
- We continue to see cases from long-term care facilities and among families throughout all geographic areas of Pierce County.
- Our case average continues to be consistent the past few weeks.
- We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.
- More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.
Why the high case numbers—and what can you do to stop COVID-19 from spreading?
See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we're tracking for the governor's Safe Start Washington Plan
