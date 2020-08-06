The Suburban Times

123 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed August 6

On Aug. 6, we confirmed 123 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths from this week where COVID-19 is now confirmed as the cause and is listed on the death certificate. One of the deaths we previously reported was reassigned to a different county. Our totals are 5,397 cases and 123 deaths.  

Of the 5 deaths now confirmed with COVID-19 as the cause, all had underlying health conditions: 

  • A man in his 70s from University Place. 
  • A woman in her 50s from University Place.
  • A man in his 90s from Tacoma.
  • A woman in her 90s from Parkland.
  • A man in his 70s from Tacoma. 

We have reported 1,303 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 144.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 93.1. 

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:  

  • We may be seeing an increase in cases due to a delay in processing COVID-19 tests or backlogs from Washington Disease Reporting System (WDRS). We will continue to look into this.  
  • We continue to see cases from long-term care facilities and among families throughout all geographic areas of Pierce County.  
  • Our case average continues to be consistent the past few weeks.   
  • We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering. 
  • More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.  

Why the high case numbers—and what can you do to stop COVID-19 from spreading? Read this Reliable Source blog tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333 

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan tpchd.org/COVID19cases 

