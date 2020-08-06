123 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed August 6

On Aug. 6, we confirmed 123 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths from this week where COVID-19 is now confirmed as the cause and is listed on the death certificate. One of the deaths we previously reported was reassigned to a different county. Our totals are 5,397 cases and 123 deaths.

Of the 5 deaths now confirmed with COVID-19 as the cause, all had underlying health conditions:

A man in his 70s from University Place.

A woman in her 50s from University Place.

A man in his 90s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 90s from Parkland.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

We have reported 1,303 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 144.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 93.1.

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

We may be seeing an increase in cases due to a delay in processing COVID-19 tests or backlogs from Washington Disease Reporting System (WDRS). We will continue to look into this.

We continue to see cases from long-term care facilities and among families throughout all geographic areas of Pierce County.

Our case average continues to be consistent the past few weeks.

We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

Why the high case numbers—and what can you do to stop COVID-19 from spreading? Read this Reliable Source blog tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan tpchd.org/COVID19cases