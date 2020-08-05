Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

Speaking Out About Dreams That Matter is a two-part online presentation about people from throughout Tacoma’s history who have worked for social justice and civil rights.

Featuring historic photos and media, as well as recent interviews, the presentation will be followed by a question and answer period with Kim Davenport, communications manager for Tacoma Historical Society.

This presentation is a partnership between Tacoma Public Library and The Tacoma Historical Society with funding from Tacoma Creates.

Registration is required. After the initial broadcasts, videos of the presentations will be shared on our YouTube channel.

Register for August 10 (7 pm): tiny.cc/dreams10

Register for August 24 (7 pm): tiny.cc/dreams24