O’Keeffe elected Lakewood First Lions Club President

Dave O’Keeffe was recently elected 2020/2021 president of the Lakewood First Lions Club, one of the oldest service clubs in Lakewood (1954). His term of office began July 1. O’Keeffe is a grant writer for Green River Community College.

Other officers are Dr. Robert Allen, vice-president; Michael Brandstetter, treasurer; Lynda Jackson, secretary; Tami Ellingson, membership; Eric Warn, public relations and marketing; Doreen Johnson, administrative assistant; Zemorah Murray, community director; DeAnne Bennett; community director; Roger Martin, tail twister; and Pete Piotrowski, lion tamer.

Prior to the pandemic, club projects include participating in Caring for Kids activities; making a difference in the sight and hearing of the youth in the Clover Park school district by doing basic hearing and vision screening at the request of school nurses; holding three celebrations a year at Springbrook Park and partnering with the Boys and Girls Club and other community organizations to provide summer and holiday programs; and diabetes education. Recycling eyeglasses and street cleanup still continues despite the virus.

Lakewood First Lions Club members adhere to two guiding philosophies – serving the Lakewood community and relishing the fun and camaraderie in doing good things. “Live like a Lion” is more than a slogan – it’s a calling. For more information go to e-clubhouse.org/sites/lakewood_first/ or call Eric Warn at 253-222-3742.