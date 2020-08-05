Lakewood Water District update at August 7 Lakewood United meeting

Randy Black, Lakewood Water District General Manager will update Lakewood United members on the latest activities at the Lakewood Water District Update including the recent lawsuit filed against the federal government due to PFAS.

Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:00 AM (The Zoom meeting room will be open starting at 10:30 AM)

Join Zoom Meeting – Click on this link to log in.

us02web.zoom.us/j/81023697268?pwd=WWxFa3BVczl4UHgwZ0ttaE12VE84UT09

Meeting ID: 810 2369 7268

Passcode: 116411

Dial in by telephone: 253-215-8782 US (Tacoma)