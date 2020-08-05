56 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed August 5

On Aug. 5, we confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. Our totals are 5,278 and 119 deaths.

We have reported 1,299 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 144.2. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 92.8

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

38.6% of cases in the last two weeks are among 20-39 year olds who make up 27% of our population.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

Why the high case numbers—and what can you do to stop COVID-19 from spreading? Read this Reliable Source blog tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333

We didn’t update the metrics in the Monitoring tab on our Safe Start Dashboard because we had technical problems. We hope to fix it by next week.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan tpchd.org/COVID19cases