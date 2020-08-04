Library Curbside now available at 15 Pierce County Library locations

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Starting Aug. 3, Library Curbside is now offered at 15 Pierce County Library System locations, with more locations to open in the coming weeks. At Library Curbside pick up books, movies and other items.

“I am thrilled curbside service is open!” said Rosanne Tomyn, an Edgewood resident. “I’m really glad that we have such awesome libraries in our community. It is a huge service and keeps us connected – I think it keeps us connected more than a lot of folks realize.”

Library Curbside has been a welcomed, valued library service since it launched at eight locations on July 20, and now the Library System opened the service in seven more communities.

“Everyone we talk with is ecstatic about the service and we are, too!” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “This system-wide contactless effort gets books, movies and materials safely to people, letting folks pick up the physical items they’ve been yearning for during the past several months.”

Library Curbside is now available at Buckley, DuPont, Eatonville, Fife, Gig Harbor, Key Center, Lakewood, Milton/Edgewood, Orting, Parkland/Spanaway, South Hill, Summit, Sumner, Tillicum and University Place Pierce County Libraries.

The Library plans to offer the service at Graham Pierce County Library on Aug. 10, and Bonney Lake and Steilacoom Pierce County Libraries on Aug. 17.

Visit curbside.pcls.us for Library Curbside hours for each location.

Follow these steps to use Library Curbside:

Using a Pierce County Library card, select and place a hold on the books, movies or other items through the Library’s online catalog (polariscatalog.piercecountylibrary.org/polaris/default.aspx).

· If a person does not have a library card, they can get one immediately online at www.piercecountylibrary.org/ecard.aspx?id=1502.

The Library will text, email or call when items are ready for pick up. Once notified hold requests are ready, reserve a time to pick up items at Library Curbside, via curbside.pcls.us, mobile app (www.piercecountylibrary.org/services/mobile-app.htm) or calling the local Pierce County Library (www.piercecountylibrary.org/branches/branch-listing.htm). At the Library Curbside booking time, drive to the library and through a contactless service, staff puts the items near the rear of the vehicle, or at a designated space for walk up / bike up service.

Readers also have the option to select a Grab Bag with three staff-picked selected items based upon answering a few questions about personal preferences. In addition, people getting curbside service may select an Activity Pack with activities to spark ideas and creativity for all ages.

Print Pickup of 8½ x 11 inch size prints is also available at Library Curbside. Individuals may print up to $3 in typical print charges per week with their library card, and that works out to 30 black and white copies, six color copies or a combination.

People may walk-up or bike-up for Library Curbside appointments and those without an appointment can follow information posted outside of the library buildings. Although, people without appointments should expect longer wait times.

Social distancing and masks are required for contactless Library Curbside service. In compliance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and requirements from the Washington State Office of the Governor and Department of Health, everyone age five and over must wear a face covering while on library grounds.

