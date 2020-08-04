Installing track on Division Avenue across J Street begins this week

Crews continue to install track on Division Avenue, and will start excavating across J Street as soon as Monday, Aug. 3. N. 2nd Street and N. J Street will be closed at Division Avenue for this work. N. I Street is now open.

The contractor continues to install track on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 11th Street and S. 13th Street. Crews continue installing underground utilities on MLK Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital and on S. 8th Street. On Stadium Way, crews will pour concrete for the 4th Street station later this week, and continue working in front of Stadium High School.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install utilities in the 6th Avenue and MLK Jr. Way intersection during the weekend of Aug. 15.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, Commerce Street, Division Avenue, N. 2nd Street, N. J Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 5th Street, S. 8th Street, Earnest Brazill Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of Aug. 3

Where

Commerce Street from 7th St. to I-705 – northbound lane closure.

Stadium Way from Division Avenue to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway — street closure.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to J Street – lane restriction.

N J St. at Division Avenue – intersection closure.

N. 2nd St. at Division Avenue – intersection closure.

Division Avenue at N. I Street intersection – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Baker driveway to 6th Avenue – southbound lane closure.

S. 5th St. on west side of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 7th St. to S. 9th St. – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to S. L Street – street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th Street to S. 15th Street northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

Earnest Brazill Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Buses will follow detour routes. Visit piercetransit.org for information.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities and installing track.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours unless otherwise noted. Daytime hours during the week are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The contractor usually works less hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.