Fircrest Business and Rental Assistance Programs

The City of Fircrest is excited to announce the COVID-19 related Business and Tenant Assistance Program. At the July 28th City Council meeting, the City Council approved Resolution No. 1663 establishing this program. The purpose of the Business Assistance part of the program is to assist small businesses located within the City of Fircrest. The City of Fircrest is committing up to $120,000 in CARES Act Grant Funds to provide financial support to businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Rental Assistance is being offered to residential tenants in the City of Fircrest that have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

This program has been put together in order to get as much assistance out to the community as possible within the confines of the City’s CARES Act Grant contract with the Department of Commerce. In order to meet the timeline required by the Department of Commerce, applications will be due to City Hall by 5 pm on Monday, August 31, 2020. It is anticipated that grant awardees will be notified by Friday, September 11, 2020, and that award checks will be mailed out on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Not everyone that applies for an assistance grant will receive an award. Please become familiar with the required information on the application forms and for the business assistance program, be sure to familiarize yourself with the grant criteria and procedures, which include eligibility.

Applications & Criteria:

Click HERE to view the Resolution of the Fircrest City Council establishing an Assistance Program & view the Grant Contract

The post Business and Rental Assistance Programs appeared first on City of Fircrest.