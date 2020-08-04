2020 Census: Non-Response Follow-Up in Pierce County

NRFU operations – where census workers go door-to-door to collect information from households that have not self-responded – began last week in Pierce County and a small section of southern King County.

Census workers will wear face masks and follow CDC and local health guidelines while going door-to-door. All workers will complete a virtual COVID-19 training program before beginning their work.

What to Expect

Census workers, who are hired from the local community, will visit non-responding households and interview residents to collect census information. All census workers speak English and many are bilingual. If a census worker does not speak a householder’s language, they will have materials to help identify the correct language and assist the person to answer the census.

If no one is home during the visit, the census worker will leave a notice on the door with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.

How To Identify Workers

Census workers will have a valid government ID with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the badge. They will also have a census bag and an iPad or mobile phone with them.

Anyone wishing to confirm a census worker’s identity can call the Los Angeles Regional Census Office at 213.314.6500.