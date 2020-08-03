University Place Virtual Garden Tour Continues

The University Place Historical Society’s annual Garden Tour has gone virtual this year and two new videos are out of the city’s most beautiful and interesting gardens.

There are a total of seven video tours; here are the two newest available for viewing right now:

35 House: Dani Griswold’s home’s open sight lines provide views of both the front and back yards where beautiful planting beds of colorful perennials provide fresh flowers for the home’s guests, while the courtyard is the perfect place for entertaining.

Hutchison House: Stroll through the terraced gardens of Dick and Patti Hutchison, who have filled their outdoor spaces with lush rhododendrons, shrubs and flowers, trees and perennials. With multiple seating areas for entertaining or quiet conversation, this garden is both beautiful and resourceful.

This year’s Garden Tour videos were made possible thanks to the generosity of Atkins Chiropractic, Columbia Bank, Gray Lumber Company, JK Tax Service, Inc., McCabe’s Automotive Specialists, Morrison House/Sotheby’s International Realty, Portland Avenue Nursery, Seattle Seahawks, Sound Community Bank, Suburban Opticians and U.P. Refuse & Recycling.