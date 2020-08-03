Steilacoom Town Council August 4 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, August 4 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of July 21, 2020 Approval of Payroll Checks #113984- #113992 in the amount of $164,756.19 Approval of Claims Checks #113999 – #114030 in the amount of $239,992.35 and Approval of Claims Checks #114094 – #114139 in the amount of $88,897.30 and Manual Checks #114031, #114073, #114080 & #114093 in the amount of $10,095.31 Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session 2021-2022 Biennium Budget Utility Capital Projects Council Thoughts and Ideas

Due to the Governor’s orders related to public gatherings and the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 pandemic, Town Hall is closed, and the Town Council meeting will not occur in person at Town Hall. All participation in the Council Meeting will occur remotely via internet and/or phone access.

Written citizen comments will be accepted via email at paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us until 4:00 p.m., the day before the meeting. The Town Administrator will note the name of the submitter and the date it was received, which will be made part of the record, and all comments will be provided to the Mayor and Town Council prior to the meeting.

Topic: August 4, 2020 Town Council Meeting

Time: Aug 4, 2020 06:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

us02web.zoom.us/j/83321351804

Meeting ID: 833 2135 1804

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,83321351804# US (Tacoma)

+13462487799,,83321351804# US (Houston)

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

Find your local number: us02web.zoom.us/u/kcYRnhgcP

