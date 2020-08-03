PLU to offer a “PLUS year” of free tuition to all current students

Earlier today, Pacific Lutheran University announced plans to offer an additional tuition-free year to all undergraduate students enrolled full time for the 20-21 academic year. Dubbed a supplemental “PLUS Year” by the university, the two additional semesters will be offered to students directly after their currently scheduled degree completion date. Graduate students will be offered opportunities for tuition-free continuing education courses.

The university is planning on offering in-person, online, and blended courses and on-campus housing this fall. As part of extensive safety precautions being taken by the university , hundreds of events and programs including some athletic competitions, music and theatre productions, intramural sports, academic conferences, and many others have been postponed or canceled for the semester.

“We’re working hard to ensure that this semester our students have a positive academic experience. We understand this will not be the college experience they imagined,” said PLU President Allan Belton. “We’re offering this PLUS year to ensure that students still get every opportunity to experience our university at its full, most vibrant capacity.”

All undergraduate students enrolled full-time this academic year, regardless of class standing, will be eligible for the PLUS year. Graduate students enrolled full-time at PLU this fall will be eligible for continuing education credits upon completion of their graduate degree program.

“We expect students to take advantage of their PLUS year in a lot of different ways,” said Belton. “For some, it will mean an extra semester on the field or performing with their music ensemble. Others will take advantage of the opportunity to study away, complete an additional major or minor or engage in additional research with a favorite faculty member.”

PLU Coronavirus Info Page

“The PLUS Year is deeply consistent with the core elements of Lutheran higher education, offering additional time to learn in community while building skills in thoughtful inquiry and service for the common good,” Belton continued.

Belton said he also hopes that the PLUS year will allow students the flexibility to take a lighter course load during the pandemic and focus on the health and well-being of themselves and those around them.

The post PLU to offer a “PLUS year” of free tuition to all current students was first publishing on the Pacific Lutheran University website.