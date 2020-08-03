Making a Difference Foundation receives $30,000 grant

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) announced it recently received a grant for $30,000 from the Pierce County Connected fund to support the agency’s response efforts to COVID-19 in Pierce County. This funding comes from the funds Phase 3 focus of Emerging needs and will support MADF’s Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank and food delivery program.

As the public health response to COVID-19 in Pierce County escalated this past spring, United Way of Pierce County (UWPC) and Greater Tacoma Community Foundation (GTCF) launched the PIERCE COUNTY CONNECTED fund. MADF has received $115,000 in total throughout the three phases of the fund.

As stated by the Pierce County Connected fund, “the goal of funding emerging needs is that, if addressed now, the funding will allow organizations to creatively continue, adapt, and/ or adjust services under COVID-19 conditions.” Emerging needs have been identified as:

New challenges or newly critical issues that require significant system changes to meet

Need more than just money, they will also need partnership

Result in new approaches that ideally provide scalable solutions for larger sectors or at least information that could benefit larger sectors in operating under COVID-19 conditions and beyond

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank and the delivery program are programs of MADF and is the largest independently owned and operated food bank in Pierce County with the largest food delivery system. The food bank served 42,000 people in May 2020 alone with 520,000 lbs. of food in response to COVID-19. Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is located at 3543 E. McKinley Avenue on Tacoma’s east side and can reached at 253-212-2778; info@themadfseattle.org. Visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org for information.