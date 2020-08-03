Dye Test in Clarks Creek on August 5

Pierce County will conduct another one-day dye test in Clarks Creek on Wednesday, August 5th. The red-colored dye will be used to measure and track the movement of water in the creek. The dye is not harmful to public health, fish or the aquatic environment and will dilute as it travels downstream.

Every summer, the City contracts for the removal of elodea from the creek bed. Elodea is an invasive nuisance weed that proliferates if left unchecked. It is detrimental to water quality and can worsen flooding of neighboring properties.

On August 5th, dye will be added to the creek west of where 15th Avenue SW intersects with 14th Street. The results of this post-elodea removal test will be contrasted with data from the pre-elodea removal test which occurred on May 27th. These tests are part of a series of ongoing analyses of water quality in Clarks Creek. More information can be found here. Additional Info…