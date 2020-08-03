The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

92 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed August 3

By Leave a Comment

On Aug. 3, we confirmed 92 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death from last week where COVID-19 is now confirmed as the cause and is listed on the death certificate. Our totals are 5,149 cases and 117 deaths. 

The death now confirmed with COVID-19 as the cause is:  

  • A man in his 60s from Parkland, with underlying health conditions.  

We have reported 1,334 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 147.9. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 95.3 

Lemonade Day - Lakewood Chamber of Commerce


We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:  

  • 40.1% of cases in the last two weeks are among 20-39 year olds who make up 27% of our population. 
  • Of these, 20.5% of cases in the last two weeks are among 20-29 year olds who make up 14% of our population.  
  • We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering. 
  • More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.  

Why the high case numbers—and what can you do to stop COVID-19 from spreading? Read this Reliable Source blog tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333 

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan tpchd.org/COVID19cases 

Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *