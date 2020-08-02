Parks/Trails Work Party in Steilacoom August 4

Volunteers are welcome to help spread wood chips at the top of the park and remove weeds on the berm below at Saltars Point Park on Tuesday, August 4 from 8-10 am. We are scheduling for only 2 hours with an early start time to avoid too much heat/sun.

Please bring your own tools and gloves and water. For above, rakes and shovels will be needed. For below, shovels, pick axes, hoes, a pitch fork.

COVID precautions will be in place, which means keeping at least 6 feet apart which should be easy to do outdoors, or wearing a mask if within 6 feet.

Thank you for your support of Steilacoom Parks and Trails!