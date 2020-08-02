All claim types for unemployment benefits decrease from the previous week

During the week of July 19 through July 25, there were 28,840 initial regular unemployment claims (down 1.7% from the prior week) and 677,355 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 0.6% from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at unprecedented elevated levels and are at 524 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims decreased over the previous week while continued/ongoing claims increased over the same time period.

ESD paid out over $574.7 million for 442,219 individual claims – an increase of $81.6 million and 11,480 more individuals compared to the prior week.

Unemployment claim type Week ofJuly 19-July 25 Week ofJuly 12-July 18 Week ofJuly 5-July 11 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 28,840 29,348 40,466 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 6,133 6,827 9,349 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 7,031 7,177 9,573 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 635,351 630,092 646,921 Total claims 677,355 673,444 706,309

Since the week ending March 7 when COVID-19 job losses began:

A total of 2,338,445 initial claims have been filed during the pandemic (1,475,571 regular unemployment insurance, 461,407 PUA and 401,251 PEUC)

A total of 1,280,794 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits

ESD has paid out over $8.7 billion in benefits

966,464 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid

“We continue to see employment uncertainty reflected in the unemployment numbers as initial regular claims fluctuate week to week,” said ESD Commissioner, Suzi LeVine. “We also experienced a notable change this week, as the additional $600 in federal benefits expired on July 25. Unless Congress acts soon to extend or alter it, the loss of this additional benefit will create hardship for many individuals and families. While ESD administers this additional benefit, we do not have a say in whether it is extended. We are following the situation closely and will continue to update claimants if there are any changes. For those who are looking to return to work, or who cannot yet return due to the crisis, I encourage you to check out the return to work and refusal of work pages on our website for the latest information. Both job seekers and employers should also go to WorkSourceWa.com for job postings, employment resources in your local community, and for virtual services – including virtual job fairs, which directly connect job seekers and employers across the state.”