Adopt A Tree – The Future Will Thank You

The Trees of Lakewold are an invaluable resource. These trees live on the last undivided property remaining from the era in which what is today the City of Lakewood, WA was known as the Lakes District.

There are 250 trees across the ten acres of ornamental gardens that make up Lakewold Gardens. Some are unusual prized specimens such as the magnificent Dawn Redwood, Metasequoia. Trustee Kate Read and Lead Horticulturist Kristine Dillinger selected ten Tier One Trees and ten Tier Two Trees for an annual adoption campaign. The price of adoption reflects the value of preserving Lakewold as the trees’ forever home and underwrites the cost of caring for specific trees.

During this live and virtual campaign we will explore the Environmental Impact of Trees, the Ecology of Trees, and the Mythology of Trees through a variety of activities. We will offer activities in the garden and activities for home, and Lakewold will host speakers on tree topics—both in-person and virtual. Trees can be adopted by individuals, families, groups of friends, businesses, and in honor of just about anything!

For a full list of the trees visit the Adopt A Tree page on our website by clicking HERE.