109 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed August 1

On Aug. 1, we confirmed 109 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from last week where COVID-19 is now confirmed as the cause and is listed on the death certificate. Our totals are 4,984 cases and 116 deaths.

We have reported 1,323 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 146.7. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 94.5.

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

A little less than a quarter (22.0%) of our cases in the last 2 weeks are ages 20-29 (Pierce County population is 13.4%).

Approximately one fifth (19.7%) of our cases in the last 2 weeks are ages 30-39 (Pierce County population is 12.4%).

A little more than two fifths (41.7%) of our cases in the last 2 weeks are ages 20-39.

We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

Why the high case numbers—and what can you do to stop COVID-19 from spreading? Read this Reliable Source blog ?? tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan ?? tpchd.org/COVID19cases