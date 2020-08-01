University Place Councilmember Keel Elected Vice President of Association of Washington Cities

The Association of Washington Cities (AWC) announced that University Place Councilmember Kent Keel was recently elected AWC vice president. The vice president serves on the association’s Board of Directors and executive committee and is in line to become president.

“The voice of the AWC board is clear, direct, and resolute,” said Keel. “AWC is on a great path, and I am committed to helping complete the important work we have begun.”

Kent Keel

Keel has served on the AWC Board since 2014 and the University Place City Council since 2012.

The AWC Board of Directors is the association’s governing body. The board is comprised of 25 directors, 23 of whom are mayors or city councilmembers from Washington cities or towns, and two non-elected city officials who also serve as the president and past president of the Washington City/County Management Association.

AWC serves its members through advocacy, education, and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies. Membership is voluntary. However, AWC consistently maintains 100 percent participation from Washington’s 281 cities and towns. AWC also provides training, data and publications, and programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, AWC Risk Management Service Agency, AWC Workers’ Comp Retro, AWC Drug and Alcohol Consortium, and AWC GIS Consortium.

For information about all new and reelected officers and directors, visit the AWC website.